The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Lost In Space

On September 15, 1965, Irwin Allen whisked television viewers out of their living rooms on a journey to the outer reaches of space, where the Robinson family finds themselves marooned on a strange, not-entirely-hospitable planet thanks to the sabotage of their chief medical officer. For a nation dreaming of a seemingly impossible moon landing, "Lost in Space" was both wish fulfillment and cautionary tale; a part of us was enthralled by the notion of exploring the cosmos, but we were also terrified by the thought of aimlessly hurtling through a universe with no known end and no direction home.

Allen's series didn't dwell much on the more frightening aspects of the Robinsons' predicament. Unlike Gene Roddenberry's "Star Trek" (which would debut a year later), Allen employed a fairly rigid formula that found the Robinsons and the hunky Major Don West (Mark Goddard) having to outwit the generally inept scheming of Dr. Zachary Smith (Jonathan Harris). It was basically "The Swiss Family Robinson" with a robot (which bore a striking similarity to Robby the Robot from "Fantastic Planet," primarily because both were designed by Robert Kinoshita), which made it a hit with kids. Unfortunately, the show's budget proved onerous for CBS, so when the ratings were quite high enough to justify the cost, the network pulled the plug after three seasons.

Nevertheless, the show picked up new fans via syndication, inspiring an ill-conceived big-screen adaptation in 1998 and a so-so Netflix reboot series in 2018. But nothing could match the campy appeal of the original, with its two John Williams themes and game cast. Since the series' cancellation, we've lost some of its most colorful cast members (Goddard, Harris, Robinson family patriarch Guy Williams and Robot voice actor Dick Tufeld), but four of the Robinsons are still with us. Let's salute these performers who made space travel look like the best/worst family vacation ever.