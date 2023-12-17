Saturday Night Live Torments Tootie To Get Real Tears For Meet Me In St. Louis

Over Hollywood's history, directors have done all sorts of quirky and morally questionable things in an effort to get a certain performance out of their actors. Francis Ford Coppola screamed abuse at Winona Ryder off-camera during the making of "Bram Stoker's Dracula" and encouraged the other actors to do the same (Keanu Reeves and Anthony Hopkins refused, according to Ryder). Then there's everything that William Friedkin did to the cast of "The Exorcist," from slapping them before shouting "action!" to firing live guns to get a shocked expression.

By comparison, "Meet Me in St. Louis" director Vincente Minnelli telling six-year-old actress Margaret O'Brien that her dog had died in order to make her cry for the 1944 musical "Meet Me in St. Louis" seems almost tame. Especially since it probably didn't actually happen (more on that in a moment). But that's the subject of a sketch on this week's episode of "Saturday Night Live," with guest host Kate McKinnon playing the role of O'Brien and Chloe Troast showing off her lovely singing voice as Judy Garland. You can check it out above.

The origin of this story is actually Minnelli's own memoir, "I Remember It Well." As the story goes, O'Brien's mother or aunt would prep her for emotional scenes by whispering in her ear before the cameras started rolling: "Like the salivating of Pavlov's dog, Margaret would get highly emotional and cry." One day, O'Brien was angry with her mother and didn't want to be prepped by her, and so her mother asked Minnelli to take over. She explained that Margaret had a little dog, and Minnelli would have to tell Margaret that somebody was going to kill her dog. He did as instructed, and got the tears they needed. "She did the scene in one take ... and went skipping happily off the set. I went home feeling like a monster."