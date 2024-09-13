How Peter Dinklage Feels About The Game Of Thrones Finale 5 Years Later
For eight seasons of "Game of Thrones," actor Peter Dinklage embodied one of the smartest, most politically-savvy figures of the entire series in Tyrion Lannister. His popularity among fans largely stemmed from his sarcastic sense of humor, some epic monologues (this one from his trial in season 4 is still an all-timer), and his ability to effortlessly play the eponymous game that so many others couldn't. But, like the vast majority of the ensemble, even Tyrion couldn't escape the show's divisive final season unscathed. He survived the dragon-fire carnage when many others did not, mind you, but not before many considered the character to be diminished by several head-scratching creative choices by the finale — not the least of which was his impassioned argument for a new ruler of Westeros, decided by who among them had the "best story," of all things. (Don't shoot the messenger, but "Bran the Broken" ending up on the throne in the end is 100% taken straight from author George R.R. Martin's intended ending for the books.)
Don't tell any of that to Dinklage himself, however. He previously caused quite a stir for taking some pretty direct shots at those who came away disappointed by how "Game of Thrones" came to a close, first jokingly telling haters to "move on" already before doubling down and claiming that most fans angered by certain plot developments (namely, Daenerys Targaryen's shocking heel-turn) weren't paying close enough attention. Considering his outspoken defense of the series all these years, would it surprise anybody to find out that the star is still sticking to his guns?
That's right, Dinklage is at it again. In a profile promoting his latest role in the upcoming Western "The Thicket," the actor was asked about forever being associated with the complex legacy of "Game of Thrones," his thoughts on the finale, and more. Like Tyrion himself, Dinklage remains as opinionated and unapologetic as ever.
Peter Dinklage hasn't changed his mind about the Game of Thrones finale
There's something to be said for even the most famous actors standing by their most divisive work, regardless of what the consensus opinion might be these days. Unlike diehard fans who struggle to separate a disappointing ending with several years of "Game of Thrones" reigning unchallenged as one of the best prestige shows on cable, Peter Dinklage continues to stick up for the entirety of the fantasy series — yes, including that very last episode. While talking to Rolling Stone magazine, the subject of the HBO series inevitably came up and Dinklage was quick to wade into the fray once more. When asked specifically about his prior comments, Dinklage reiterated how "insanely proud" he is of the overall body of work on the series and replied:
"I like the finale! You don't have to agree with me. How about if I said like, 'Yeah, I agree. I hated the finale. The whole last season was horrible?' I mean, that would sit much worse than if I said I loved it, which I did. I can't speak for anybody else's opinion, and that's what makes what we do fun, because everybody does have a difference of opinion and everybody gets to write about it and chat about it and drink over it and argue about it. It's great. I mean, I think it means you're doing something right."
Call it a cop out if you must, but there is something to the idea that "Game of Thrones" still inspires so many visceral feelings to this day. Making a highly-successful television show is unfathomably difficult, let alone ending it on everyone's own terms and without the safety net of any actual source material to rely on. For those of us eager for a more satisfying conclusion, well, hopefully George R.R. Martin pivots from his spicy blog posts and gets back to writing the books one of these days.