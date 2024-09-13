How Peter Dinklage Feels About The Game Of Thrones Finale 5 Years Later

For eight seasons of "Game of Thrones," actor Peter Dinklage embodied one of the smartest, most politically-savvy figures of the entire series in Tyrion Lannister. His popularity among fans largely stemmed from his sarcastic sense of humor, some epic monologues (this one from his trial in season 4 is still an all-timer), and his ability to effortlessly play the eponymous game that so many others couldn't. But, like the vast majority of the ensemble, even Tyrion couldn't escape the show's divisive final season unscathed. He survived the dragon-fire carnage when many others did not, mind you, but not before many considered the character to be diminished by several head-scratching creative choices by the finale — not the least of which was his impassioned argument for a new ruler of Westeros, decided by who among them had the "best story," of all things. (Don't shoot the messenger, but "Bran the Broken" ending up on the throne in the end is 100% taken straight from author George R.R. Martin's intended ending for the books.)

Don't tell any of that to Dinklage himself, however. He previously caused quite a stir for taking some pretty direct shots at those who came away disappointed by how "Game of Thrones" came to a close, first jokingly telling haters to "move on" already before doubling down and claiming that most fans angered by certain plot developments (namely, Daenerys Targaryen's shocking heel-turn) weren't paying close enough attention. Considering his outspoken defense of the series all these years, would it surprise anybody to find out that the star is still sticking to his guns?

That's right, Dinklage is at it again. In a profile promoting his latest role in the upcoming Western "The Thicket," the actor was asked about forever being associated with the complex legacy of "Game of Thrones," his thoughts on the finale, and more. Like Tyrion himself, Dinklage remains as opinionated and unapologetic as ever.