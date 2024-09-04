George R. R. Martin Revealed A Big House Of The Dragon Season 2 Problem (Plus A Major Spoiler)

This article contains a discussion of suicide.



Remember when George R.R. Martin said he was going to spill the tea over season 2 of "House of the Dragon?" He just did — and not only did he make it quite clear that he's got several bones to pick with showrunner Ryan Condal's plans, he tossed out a major spoiler for the forthcoming third season.

In a since-deleted post titled "Beware the Butterflies" on his blog — which he's dubbed Not a Blog — Martin circled back to the season 2 premiere, "A Son for a Son," and explained precisely why the major changes made to the "Blood and Cheese" storyline will ultimately have cause a butterfly effect later down the line (in his opinion). After saying that some fans loved the sequence and others were bothered by the changes, Martin declared he agreed with both camps before really getting into it.

As Martin points out, Queen Helaena Targaryen, played by Phia Saban on the show, has three children in his source material "Fire & Blood," whereas on "House of the Dragon," she has two, Jaehaerys and Jaehaera. Jaehaerys is the one killed by assassins "Blood" (Sam C. Wilson) and "Cheese" (Mark Stobbart) in both the book and its adaptation, but in "Fire & Blood," it's a little different, which Martin describes in his post.

"As Helaena has two sons, however, they demand that she choose which one should die," he writes. "She resists and offers her own life instead, but the killers insist it has to be a son. If she does not name one, they will kill all three of the children. To save the life of the twins, Helaena names Maelor. But Blood kills the older boy, Jaehaerys, instead, while Cheese tells little Maelor that his mother wanted him dead."