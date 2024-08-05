The House Of The Dragon Season 2 Finale's Most Tragic Moment Is A Lie

A lot happens in the season 2 finale of "House of the Dragon," so it's easy to overlook a throwaway line in an early scene with Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). In between talking about their plans to abandon King's Landing, Aegon mentions that his dragon Sunfyre is dead, presumably succumbing to its wounds shortly after the Battle of Rook's Rest.

For show-only viewers, this line is significant in how it emphasizes Aegon's newfound disconnect from his Targaryen roots. A big part of a Targaryen's claim to the throne is their ability to ride a dragon into battle, and Aegon can no longer do that. Sunfyre's demise is a symbolic death, similar to what happened with Sansa's direwolf Lady in "Game of Thrones." The direwolves were basically the Starks' equivalent of dragons, so when Sansa lost hers it served as an ill omen for what her time in King's Landing would bring. Aegon is going through a similar crisis in identity as Sansa's, this time with more gruesome results.

But for fans of the book, "Fire & Blood," this line is significant in that it seems like a major departure from the source material. Either Aegon hasn't been told the truth about Sunfyre's condition, or the show's embarking on yet another risky adaptive flourish.

Spoilers below for "Fire & Blood," and likely the rest of "House of the Dragon."