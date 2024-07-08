House Of The Dragon Season 2's Most Brutal Episode Should Leave You With One Vital Question

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon" and its source material, "Fire & Blood."

It's tough being a Targaryen. Not only is your family tree all tangled up in a confusing knot, but also all your uncle-cousins and nephew-siblings are constantly trying to get you killed. Such is the case in "House of the Dragon" season 2, episode 4, "A Dance of Dragons," which has given us the first proper battle between Team Green and Team Black. This week, we said goodbye to the lovely Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best), who bravely met her end when fighting against Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his much larger dragon, Vhagar.

However, the true game changer of the episode — as in, the one that'll have long-lasting implications for the rest of the series — concerns King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). After unwisely entering battle himself, Aegon and his dragon are intentionally left by Aemond to struggle on their own for a bit. Finally Aemond comes to the rescue, but not really; he has Vhaegar shoot his flames at both friend and foe alike. Is this karma for Aegon being a total jerk to Aemond in the brothel last week? Yes, but it's also a way for Aemond to establish his dominance over his older brother, and to maybe take a grab at the crown himself.

We don't see what state Aegon's in by the end of the episode, but the reaction from Ser Criston Cole doesn't look promising. Even if Aegon's survived, he's likely badly burned and probably not fit to lead. So, what's next? If so much of the Greens' cause is centered around supporting Aegon's claim to the throne, what happens when Aegon's not around anymore?