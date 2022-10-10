The Targaryen Family Tree On House Of The Dragon Is A Confusing Mess, And That's Perfect

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" episode 8.

There is no drama like family drama, and the Targaryens are one seriously messy family. While "Game of Thrones" followed more than a half-dozen houses in depth, "House of the Dragon" is only concerned with one. House Targaryen began its rule in Westeros with Aegon I, known as Aegon the Conqueror, but in the decades since his death, the family has grown larger, more intertwined, and much more chaotic. It can be challenging to remember how everyone is related and the implications behind those various relations, but that's all a part of the fun. It's "Succession" with swords and incest, so why not lean into the wicked weirdness of this sprawling clan?

While there is absolutely precedent in history for this kind of hilariously complicated royal family, it also makes for great television. There are plenty of players on the board and each can cause complications for the other. It's a tangled web of love, hate, loyalty, and deceit set in a beautiful court, like "The Tudors" with dragons, but it's also occasionally all-too-relatable to anyone who's ever been to a tricky Thanksgiving or rough family reunion.