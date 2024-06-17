House Of The Dragon Season 2's First Horrifying Murder Actually Tones Down The Book

Halt! This article contains major spoilers for the premiere of "House of the Dragon" season 2.

"Blood for Blood" and "Fire to Fire." So go the dueling taglines of "House of the Dragon" season 2, pitting Team Green vs Team Black in the story's main power struggle for control of the Iron Throne. But what makes this particular conflict different from the one we all saw unfold throughout the original "Game of Thrones" is that dissent, chaos, and infighting have finally come for House Targaryen and their vaunted, centuries-long dynasty over the Seven Kingdoms — and the rest of the realm, innocent and guilty alike, are now paying the price.

If the bloody business in Westeros has taught us anything over the years, it's that war makes no distinction between commoners and highborn. When seedy characters are motivated enough, whether by fear or hatred or simple greed, the results can be as horrifying as they are inevitable. That sense of impending doom has been hanging heavy over our heads throughout the months leading up to season 2, triggered when the one-eyed Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) fired the first shot in this civil war and inadvertently killed his young relative Lucerys Velaryon (Elliot Grihault) in an act of dragon-on-dragon violence. Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) makes no pretensions about her desire for revenge early in the season 2 premiere, but it's her surly and reckless husband Daemon (Matt Smith) who takes things much too far ... again.

The end result of this treachery is one of the most gruesome and disturbing murders in the series to this point, as Queen Helaena (Phia Saban) and her young son pay the ultimate price. For once, however, maybe viewers ought to be relieved. Compared to the source material, this atrocity could've been much, much worse.