House Of The Dragon Season 2: The Team Green Character Guide
This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 1.
The terrifying shadow of war looms large over the Targaryens in HBO's "House of the Dragon," and if things weren't already dire, they're about to get much worse. The show's season 1 finale ended on a rather grim note. After both Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) approach the Baratheons for an alliance and the latter is denied support, a tense chase ensues on dragonback where Aemond and Vhagar hound Lucerys and Arrax. Although Aemond simply intended this chase to be an intimidation tactic, his dragon defies him and devours Lucerys and Arrax, leaving a devastated Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) enraged and ready for war. Up until that point, the ever-evolving familial in-fighting and political scheming had already created a schism within House Targaryen, but this final, unintended tragedy propels everyone involved into a dark, violent period that is bound to have lasting repercussions on Westerosi history.
It is crucial to note that the impending war is not simply a battle of succession, but the result of a complex web of hidden and blatant agendas, dividing the Targaryens into opposing factions. Team Black, spearheaded by Queen Rhaenyra and her heir, Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), has the support of Daemon (Matt Smith) and, by extension, his children. Other prominent allies of Team Black include the Velaryons, who are loyal to Rhaenyra, and Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint), whose influential pull over the realm might prove to be essential for this faction's continued survival.
The opposing faction, Team Green, is not to be underestimated by any means, as this group consists of highly conniving individuals with complicated loyalties who are not afraid to play dirty to tilt the odds in their favor. The prominent members of this group are as follows.
Alicent Hightower
In "We Light the Way," Alicent (Olivia Cooke) wears a vibrant green dress during Rhaenyra and Ser Laenor Velaryon's (John Macmillan) wedding feast, and this acts as a clear message: she is declaring war, and this is a call to allies to support her claim. At this juncture, Alicent's simmering jealousy towards Rhaenyra has reached a boiling point and the fact that her father Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) eggs her on to fight for her firstborn son Aegon's (Tom Glynn-Carney) claim to the throne doesn't help matters. Although Aegon grows up to become a somewhat disinterested and mostly hedonistic contender for the throne, Alicent is hell-bent on preserving a status quo that doesn't leave her disenfranchised and without allies. King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) final words before his death fuel her ambition (although it is a tragic case of misconstrued meaning), and she doubles down on the decision to legitimize Aegon's ascension to the throne.
Although Alicent realizes that war will tear House Targaryen apart and genuinely wishes to avoid such a drastic outcome later on, the wheels of destruction have already been set into motion, and the usurpation of the throne, combined with Lucerys' death, have deemed her last-ditch efforts for peace as futile. What started as intense feelings of isolation and bitterness due to being trapped into upholding duty — in contrast to Rhaenyra's relative freedom – have now congealed into something unprecedented and completely out of her control.
Aemond Targaryen and his siblings
As someone backed so ferociously by his family, Aegon II displays exasperating behavior definitely not fit for a king (a wise one, that is), and spends his days inebriated and completely disinterested in the conniving politicking within the royal halls. His marriage to his sister-wife Haelena (Phia Saban) is an obvious political gesture to further secure his claim as king, and his coronation in the Dragonpit is something he goes along with, devoid of genuine conviction save for a vague sense of accomplishment when he is cheered on by the crowd.
Aemond, on the other end, wholeheartedly believes he should be the one chosen as king, despite being second-in-line as heir (if we are to completely put aside Rhaenyra's claim to the throne). Aemond loses an eye after a brawl with Luke and Jace, an incident that greatly exacerbates Alicent's resentment towards Rhaenyra as she demands a literal eye for an eye in a fit of anger (which does not come to pass). Being mocked for not being able to tame a dragon since he was a child, Aemond's claim over Vhagar fuels his competitive spirit, and he seems more than ready to aid Team Green in gathering crucial alliances, which he does when he visits House Baratheon in Storm's End. As a part of this alliance, Aemond is to be wed to Floris Baratheon.
As for Haelena, she speaks in riddles, which is most likely a prophecy waiting to be fulfilled. Still, her quiet and peaceful demeanor leans towards support for her brother/husband Aegon II, even though she does not indulge in cutthroat schemes at any point.
Ser Criston Cole
Previously Rhaenyra's personal guard, Ser Criston is currently the Lord Commander of the Kingsguard and is the one who crowns Aegon with the Conqueror's crown and declares him as the true heir to the Iron Throne. Perhaps the most spineless individual among the members of the court, Criston's allegiance to Rhaenyra evaporates the minute she proposes that they keep seeing one another secretly after she goes through with marriage for political purposes, and he perceives it as an insult to his sense of honor (which is inconsistent and is applied as per his convenience). The man has the gall to propose that Rhaenyra leave behind her claim to the throne and her royal roots, and elope with him to wander around in hopes of a happy ending. Her gentle rejection disturbs him so much that he confesses his broken vow of chastity to Alicent, creating a domino effect with terrible consequences.
After beating Joffrey Lonmouth to death during Rhaenyra and Laenor's wedding feast, Criston becomes a firm ally of Team Green, his rage and thwarted desires toward Rhaenyra egging him on to destroy her and everything she stands for. Criston is also needlessly ruthless, such as when he punctures Lord Lyman Beesbury's skull during a meeting of the Small Council after he protests Aegon's ascension to the throne. As Criston is bestowed with the moniker of Kingmaker in the books, he is bound to play a crucial role in the war of succession that will unfurl across season 2.
Other players: Larys Strong, Jasper Wylde, and additional houses
Larys (Matthew Needham) is like Littlefinger, but creepier, and the worst part is that he has already accomplished a lot while machinating from the shadows. The Lord of Harrenhal and the head of House Strong, Larys is the one who informs Alicent that moon tea was served to Rhaenyra by the Grand Maester, actively contributing to the divide between the two former friends. Larys also orchestrates the incident at Harrenhal which kills his father and brother, allowing Otto to return as Hand, and later informs Alicent about Mysaria's network of spies in exchange for a sexual favor that Alicent reluctantly agrees to.
Master of Laws Jasper Wylde (Paul Kennedy) and Master of Ships Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) are also on Team Green, who harbor resentment towards Rhaenyra due to personal reasons. While Jasper supports Aegon's claims as he opposes the idea of a woman as an heir to the throne, Tyland is the one who proposes Aegon's swift coronation after Viserys' death and plants the idea that marrying one of Borros Baratheon's daughters could strengthen their alliance to their house. As Aemond is to wed Floris, Borros is also Team Green at the moment.
At last, there are twins Ser Erryk (Elliott Tittensor) and Ser Arryk (Luke Tittensor), who are on opposing sides: Erryk finds Aegon's degeneracy repulsive and later helps Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) flee on her dragon, while Arryk is loyal to Team Green at the moment. However, alliances are never set in stone, especially in Westeros, where loyalty can be bought or abruptly disrupted when the unexpected happens.
"House of the Dragon" season 2 premieres on June 16, 2024, on HBO and Max.