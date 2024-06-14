House Of The Dragon Season 2: The Team Green Character Guide

This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 1.

The terrifying shadow of war looms large over the Targaryens in HBO's "House of the Dragon," and if things weren't already dire, they're about to get much worse. The show's season 1 finale ended on a rather grim note. After both Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) approach the Baratheons for an alliance and the latter is denied support, a tense chase ensues on dragonback where Aemond and Vhagar hound Lucerys and Arrax. Although Aemond simply intended this chase to be an intimidation tactic, his dragon defies him and devours Lucerys and Arrax, leaving a devastated Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) enraged and ready for war. Up until that point, the ever-evolving familial in-fighting and political scheming had already created a schism within House Targaryen, but this final, unintended tragedy propels everyone involved into a dark, violent period that is bound to have lasting repercussions on Westerosi history.

It is crucial to note that the impending war is not simply a battle of succession, but the result of a complex web of hidden and blatant agendas, dividing the Targaryens into opposing factions. Team Black, spearheaded by Queen Rhaenyra and her heir, Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett), has the support of Daemon (Matt Smith) and, by extension, his children. Other prominent allies of Team Black include the Velaryons, who are loyal to Rhaenyra, and Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint), whose influential pull over the realm might prove to be essential for this faction's continued survival.

The opposing faction, Team Green, is not to be underestimated by any means, as this group consists of highly conniving individuals with complicated loyalties who are not afraid to play dirty to tilt the odds in their favor. The prominent members of this group are as follows.