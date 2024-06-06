House Of The Dragon Season 2 Review: Game Of Thrones, But Moreso In This Terrific Second Season

"House of the Dragon" was always going to live in the shadow of "Game of Thrones." The big question was how effectively it could operate in that shadow, and if it could carve out its own identity while weathering constant comparisons to the series that spawned it. The show's first season was an often remarkable proof of concept — yes, this was another show set in author George R.R. Martin's fantasy kingdom of Westeros, but it had its own flavor, its own tone. Spanning decades (and recasting several key characters halfway through the season as they aged up), it was a show operating at a sprint, hungry to prove itself, and hungry to prove itself entirely self-reliant, that it is its own show.

The funny thing about the long-awaited second season of "House of the Dragon," after all that grand distance established in the first outing, is how much it feels like "Game of Thrones." And by that, I specifically mean the best years of the original show, back when it united audiences with shock and awe rather than grumbling. If season 1 was entirely about establishing the parameters of the prequel series, the new rules so to speak, season 2 quietly shifts gears into a more familiar, but welcome mode. "House of the Dragon" so clearly established its identity in season 1 that season 2 is able to latch onto the pleasures that made the first four seasons of "Game of Thrones" such addictive, remarkable television without feeling redundant.

Yes, Showrunner Ryan Condal and his sprawling cast of violent, frequently incestuous medieval fantasy psychopaths are able to have their cake and eat it too. The new episodes of "House of the Dragon" are terrific, that perfect blend of slow-burn intrigue, massive action, and skeevy behavior that walks a fine line between feeling soap operatic and strangely historical.