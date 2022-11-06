House Of The Dragon Secretly Switched The Cargyll Twins When One Of Them Caught Covid

George R.R. Martin is famous for creating characters with annoyingly similar names, leading to some confusion from both the readers/viewers and the characters themselves. It was bad enough that Alicent (Olivia Cooke) started a war because she assumed her husband was referring to the wrong Aegon, but the first season's final episodes also put a spotlight on the Cargyll twins: two identical knights of the Kingsguard named Arryk (Luke Tittensor) and Erryk (Elliott Tittensor).

For the show's producers, however, the similarities in the actors/characters proved to be a bit of a blessing. While filming the finale, Elliot Tittensor tested positive for COVID-19 and wasn't able to be on set. Luckily, the show had Luke Tittensor around, who could fill in for him while he recovered.

"There's that scene, that big scene where Corlys comes down and they're putting the markers on the table and the messenger comes in," director Greg Yaitanes said on Entertainment Weekly's West of Westeros podcast, explaining that it would've been a huge inconvenience if they didn't have a lookalike ready on such quick notice. "We were just about to do all Emma's coverage and he [Erryk] is standing right next to them."