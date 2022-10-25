House Of The Dragon Has Put Rhaenyra And Alicent In Impossible Positions

A couple dozen time jumps ago, Rhaenyra and Alicent were childhood friends and sweet summer children, clueless to the difficult paths that lay before them. They spent their days strolling through the Red Keep, arm-in-arm or studying their histories beneath a weirwood tree. There, Rhaenyra would lay with her head in Alicent's lap, fantasizing about eating cake and flying together on dragonback. One such occasion saw them revisit the story of the warrior Princess Nymeria, which Rhaenyra recited from memory before tearing the page from the book.

At the time, it was nothing more than a sweet throwaway moment, showing off Rhaeyra's rebellious streak and Alicent's shock whenever her friend misbehaved. But decades later, it's a bittersweet blast from the past, reminding us of the friendship these women once shared. As distant as it may feel, their friendship has never been entirely lost to time because the finale lets us know that through all their years of conflict, Alicent still cared enough to hold onto this random memento.

Oh, to be in the room when Alicent pulled this page out of her drawer and handed it to Otto saying, "Give this to Rhaenyra, it'll make her call off the war." Otto probably went through various stages of rage before finally making his peace with the Seven Gods, writing Alicent out of his will, and sailing off the Dragonstone with the expectation of being burned alive. I swear you can see the shock ripple across his face when Rhaenyra decides to genuinely consider the offer of peace; Otto is stunned that of all things, sentiment has quelled the fires of a dragon. And he's not alone.

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) takes on look at the crinkled piece of paper and mutters, "What the f*** is this?"