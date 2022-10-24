The House Of The Dragon Season Finale Is All About How Planning A War Is A Pain In The Ass

"House of the Dragon" went out with a bang — not much of a battle, just a recipe for no-holds-barred dragon war. Rhaenyra gets word that her father has died and, through her stepmother's intervention, their son Aegon has been named successor. Rather than plunge the realm headlong into war, she takes some time to consider her stepmother's peace offering. Although she wants to be queen, her priority is to avoid unnecessary casualties.

Her battle plan plays out as intensely as a high-speed dragon chase. The future of the war is calculated right before our eyes. Rhaenyra and Daemon's crucial differences are brought to the light of day, particularly surrounding the ancient prophecy, the Song of Ice and Fire. She wants to be ruler so she can keep the realm at peace, but she doesn't want to destroy the realm's peace to instate herself as ruler. "How [does she] serve both of these ends? The answer is a bit of a paradox. And Daemon's frustrated with her because she won't just immediately go to war," showrunner Ryan Condal explained to The Hollywood Reporter. Daemon, as Rhaenyra discovers, was never told about the prophecy, and still has unchecked violent impulses.

Planning a war is a minefield of Catch-22s. The Blacks' ultimate trump card is dragons, but Rhaenyra wants to avoid using them because of how destructive they are. Daemon, as he exhibited at the Stepstones, has no qualms about using dragons to wipe out everything in his path. Rhaenyra's restraint angers Daemon but earns her a crucial alliance with the Velaryons, who have just secured the Stepstones and can now block all of King's Landing sea trade. The pieces begin, very delicately, to fall into place.