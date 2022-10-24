Why House Of The Dragon's Season Finale Was The Best Episode Since The First Big Time Jump

When "House of the Dragon" first started, I was completely wrapped up in it. You had this story of a young princess who has the title of heir to the throne thrust upon her by her father and whose best friend ends up marrying that father. This was essentially a coming of age tale set within the world of palace intrigue and a brutal, patriarchal, medieval world. While it felt familiar to "Game of Thrones," it was carving out its own path. Then the time jumps started.

I began to feel like I was reading the CliffsNotes version or a Wikipedia summary of the story rather than experiencing it. We were "yada-yadaing" over character development, relationships, and shifts in the world's status quo. Plus, cast members were cycling in and out faster than British prime ministers, preventing any strong attachment to characters we probably should care about. By the time I was fully invested in Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Rhaenyra and Alicent, they were promptly replaced by Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke. It was a show I found myself not wanting to engage in because there was a strong possibility that the next episode would just blow past whatever was important in the previous one.

So, I came to the season 1 finale, "The Black Queen," with low spirits and prepared to be done with the show after wrapping up the season. To my wonderful surprise, this finale delivered on many of the things I had been missing since the first few episodes of the series. This was an episode filled with strong character motivation, clear storytelling, and a sense of lived experience for even the most minor characters. This was the point the show was racing towards, and they can finally settle down now that they're here.