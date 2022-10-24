House Of The Dragon Proves You Don't Need A Star – You Just Need An Actor As Good As Emma D'Arcy

For the first five episodes of "House of the Dragon," Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen was played by the precocious Milly Alcock, a rising star out of Australia known for performing in the dramedy "Upright" and the hit horror short "The Familiars," which played as part of this year's Etheria Film Night. As the teenaged version of the primary protagonist of the new "Game of Thrones" prequel series, fans knew not to get too attached to the actor, as Alcock had already been announced as only appearing in the first five episodes of the series.

Few could have anticipated just how beloved Alcock's performance would be as the pint-sized queen of chaos, which meant Emma D'Arcy, who plays the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen, certainly had their work cut out for them to follow in Alcock's shadow. When audiences were first introduced to adult Rhaenyra, it was on the battlefield — or at least, the form of the battlefield reserved for the women of Westeros. Welcoming the new Rhaenyra during a harrowing childbirth sequence was a bold choice and one that solidified the princess' place as the most un-f***-withable character in the entire series.

"House of the Dragon" promised plenty of established actors playing key roles, like Paddy Considine as King Viserys and Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen. However, the "Game of Thrones" franchise is notorious for turning relatively unknown actors into superstardom; just look at Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Kit Harington, and Maisie Williams. After only five episodes of the new series, Emma D'Arcy has become the latest to transition from relative obscurity into an international superstar.