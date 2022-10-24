The House Of The Dragon Finale Finally Delivered Big Dragon Action

This article contains spoilers for the "House of the Dragon" season 1 finale.

There were certain promises "House of the Dragon" made before it premiered. It aimed to keep the parts of "Game of Thrones" you loved, but without the baggage from the divisive finale. The show promised political intrigue and epic fantasy battles without the disappointing deus ex machinas, and the last minute character assassinations. It promised family rivalry and incest without — well, they kept those, actually.

The point is, the show had simultaneously both a very high bar and a very low bar to clear. "Game of Thrones" is one of the biggest shows of the past decade, but it also ended in a rather disappointing way. By some miracle, however, "House of the Dragon" delivered. Sure, it still suffered from some interminably dark scenes, and from time skips that killed momentum, but still, it delivered on its promises — even the biggest one. That's right, the biggest promise "House of the Dragon" made was presenting a "Game of Thrones" story but with dragons involved in the battles. After a season of cool stuff, one thing was still missing: the dragons. Sure, we had seen them on the show here and there, like in the fight against the Crabfeeder (RIP, you sweet pirate king), but it was not until the finale that we truly got a dragon-on-dragon fight, and you know what? It ruled.

After a season full of events so unfortunate even Lemony Snicket would call it unlucky, as well as more than a few misunderstandings, we saw Lucerys Velaryon flying off to Storm's End on the back of his dragon, Arrax. It ended up being the worst possible time to show us the home of House Baratheon for the first time, because what followed was not as much a fight as it was a horror show.