It's Official, All Of The Kids In House Of The Dragon Are Doomed

This post contains spoilers of season 1 of "House of the Dragon."

Pour one out for the children of Westeros, because their days are clearly numbered.

Let's be clear here — Westeros is a terrible place for absolutely everyone. Whatever travel agents are repping the Seven Kingdoms really have their work cut out for them because why the hell would anyone in their right mind choose to reside on this cursed continent? It's a terrible place that's full of terrible people and everything about it sucks: the royal family is a band of vicious, blonde heathens who have a monopoly on sentient nukes; all the kingdoms are way too far apart; there are like 20 different religions, all with their own terrible implications; and sometimes, instead of regular ol' snowfall, winter arrives with an army of ice zombies. Why does anyone still live here?

But no one suffers a worse deal than Westeros' youngest residents, who are born into a cycle of violence that leaves them perpetually at risk and rarely equipped to protect themselves. Case-in-point: the "House of the Dragon" season 1 finale includes a tiny boy getting knocked out of the sky. Or bitten in half. Or swallowed whole. It was pretty cloudy at the time but all we know for sure is that he's definitely dead and it was horrifically sad.

Steel yourself, folks, because this is probably the same fate that looms on the horizon for all the other young characters we've had the pleasure of meeting. So if you've grown attached to little Joffrey, his princely older brother Jacaerys, their delightful aunts Baela and Rhaena, or even the lovably weird bug-girl Helaena, then prepare to be extremely sad.