The Most Important Things To Remember Before Watching House Of The Dragon Season 2

How've you spent the intervening year and a half since "House of the Dragon" last hit the airwaves? Practicing your sword-fighting and dragon-riding skills? Brushing up on the complex and disturbingly incestuous Targaryen family tree? Or, for those who are way too obsessive about these sorts of things, perhaps you've been revisiting the entire first season or even diving into all the most relevant chapters from author George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood" novel, which serves as the basis for HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series. It's certainly been a lengthy amount of time to keep invested viewers twisting in the wind since the season 1 finale bowed in October of 2022 (through no fault of the writers themselves, of course, as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes were a necessary disruption). But for all those waiting anxiously to see how would-be queen Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and Dowager Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) would proceed after the first shot fired in the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons, well, the wait is nearly over.

The days are flipping by faster than you can say "Dracarys!" as "House of the Dragon" flies towards its second season premiere this Sunday night, which means fans are running out of time to cram in their homework and prepare for everything that's to come. Even the most hardcore fans struggle to keep track of all the various events, locations, and characters that make up this sprawling world, so we've taken it upon ourselves to do that heavy-lifting for you. Take it from us: This is the only comprehensive recap you'll ever need before plopping down to catch the newest episode of everyone's favorite dragon-and-incest series.