House Of The Dragon Features A Newly Canonical Connection Between House Targaryen And The White Walkers

The White Walkers were a huge part of the mythology in "Game of Thrones," starting in the very first scene of its pilot. Those undead frozen creatures and their silent ruler, the Night King, would continue to haunt the series for most of its run, up until the Night King had a most unfortunate run-in with a Valyrian steel dagger part-way through the final season (well, unfortunate for him, anyway). Banking on their popularity, HBO had originally intended to bring those frosty zombies back in a prequel/spin-off series exploring their secret origins, only to scrap the project after deciding it just wasn't coming together the way the company had hoped.

If you thought that would be the last we'd hear of those pesky monsters, think again. "House of the Dragon," a series picking up 200 years before "Game of Thrones," takes place at a time when the people of Westeros have come to regard the White Walkers as little more than legend (what with the creatures having managed to keep a low profile north of the Wall for thousands of years). But as it turns out, the show will reveal a brand-new link between House Targaryen and the White Walkers — one that may come as a bit of a surprise to fans, even those who have already read George R.R. Martin's source material, "Fire & Blood."