George R.R. Martin Would Have Started House Of The Dragon's Story A Lot Earlier

In an interview with Penguin Random House, Martin explained that one of the earliest questions that the writer's room had to crack was where to begin the story. "Fire and Blood" is a tome that spans 700 pages and over 150 years of Targaryen family history; the era that "House of the Dragon" covers is just a fraction of that history, lasting around 250 pages. With so much past to pull from, figuring out exactly how to orient the audience in the Dance of the Dragons led to many "spirited discussions."

In the end, they decided to begin with a Great Council where Viserys is named heir to the Iron Throne. After that 3-minute prelude, the series jumps ahead many years into his reign. But there were plenty of other options on the table as well. According to Martin, one of the series' writers wanted to start with the death of Viserys' first wife Aemma, a plot point still covered in the pilot episode. Her death by childbirth (the first of many traumatic birthing scenes) ended up one of the most hotly debated moments of the season, so it's not hard to imagine the, uh, spirited reaction the series would have received if it opened on her death.

Another writer floated the idea of starting with Viserys' death, which ends up happening much later in the season, in episode eight. This would have started the story right where the Dance of the Dragons truly kicks off, and may have satisfied the many people who complained about too many time jumps. But it would have been at the expense of Paddy Considine's incredible performance as Viserys — not to mention robbing us of all the time we spent with Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as the young Rhaenyra and Alicent. Thank the Seven Gods that they didn't choose this route instead.