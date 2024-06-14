House Of The Dragon Season 2: The Team Black Character Guide
After the less-than-stellar series finale of "Game of Thrones," many were skeptical of HBO's decision to pursue the prequel series "House of the Dragon," and firmly believed the show would be an expensive flop. Fortunately, not only is "House of the Dragon" rivetingly good television but it's also proven to be a massive hit for the premium cable network and its streaming platform, Max. Centered on the events of the Targaryen Civil War, colloquially known as the Dance of the Dragons, the first season showcased the events leading up to the passing of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and the kingdom's refusal to accept his chosen successor, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), as the rightful heir.
Betrayal, the murder of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys Velaryon (and his dragon), and plenty of lies and manipulation have brought us to season 2, which intends to kick off the war set roughly 170 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" (check out our review here). Westeros is now divided into two factions, Team Green and Team Black. Before season 2 premieres, here's a quick character guide and reminder of who is on Team Black — aka the best team – and supports Rhaenyra Targaryen as the natural predecessor to the throne.
Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen
The reason for the divide in the kingdom hangs on the shoulders of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, rider of the dragon Syrax, and the queen of my heart. King Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, breaking the tradition of passing down the crown to the firstborn male heir following the death of his first wife, Aemma (Sian Brooke), who died while giving birth to their son, Baelon, who also tragically passed the following day.
Typically, the throne should then go to Visery's brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), but he is an unpredictable freak [complimentary] and definitely shouldn't rule the Seven Kingdoms. He would later marry his niece Rhaenyra when she came of age. When she was named heir, she was Viserys' only child, but he married her childhood best friend Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) as his second wife, and by giving birth to two sons — the dumpster fire incarnate Aegon II (Ty Tennant/Tom Glynn-Carney) and anime weirdo Aemond (Eewan Mitchell) — there is now a familial challenge to Rhaenyra's claim to the throne.
As Viserys' health declined, he never wavered on his decision to name Rhaenyra his heir. However, his final words to Allicent were misinterpreted. "The prince," he murmurs. "Prince Aegon?" she replies. "To unite the realm against the cold and the dark," Viserys stammers. "It is you. You are the one. You must do this. You must do this." Allicent takes this to believe Viserys wants her son Aegon to be king, but close to death, Viserys thought he was speaking to Rhaenyra and telling her she is the one Aegon the Conqueror predicted would bring the Seven Kingdoms together.
You know, so much could have been avoided if these families gave their kids different names.
Prince Daemon Targaryen
Oh, Rogue Prince, you sicko. Prince Daemon is a terrifying wildcard on Team Black. Rhaenyra's uncle and husband served as her guide to debauchery and sin as a young woman, which, in turn, motivated her affair with Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel). Her lies about the affair subsequently led to the rift between her and Alicent, planting the seeds for their inevitable war. Daemon is a formidable warrior, but he's also ruthless and petty, and has no problem killing those close to him to get ahead. The man was exiled from King's Landing twice, but we can't seem to quit him. And for what it's worth, incest or not, he does seemingly genuinely love Rhaenyra. After all, he did behead a man for calling her a "whore."
Buuuuut he also choked her out because Daemon is also a terrible person! He's a great person to have on your side in times of war because he'll slice and dice anyone who crosses him and his dragon, Caraxes, is one of the most brutal creatures in the pit. But will he stay loyal to his queen or will he cross her to get ahead? We'll have to wait and see (or read George R.R. Martin's books).
Princess Rhaenys Targaryen
Before there was Queen Rhaenyra, there was Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), the queen who never was. Rhaenys was once passed over for the throne herself due to the same sexist belief preventing Rhaenyra from effortlessly being recognized as the rightful heir. Rhaenys' family has been passed over for the throne on multiple occasions, despite her best efforts. Grand Maester Runciter suggested to King Viserys I Targaryen that he take Rhaenys's 12-year-old daughter, Laena, as his wife following the death of Queen Aemma Arryn, but he chose Alicent Hightower instead. Laena would eventually die a dragon rider's death after complications during a pregnancy. Eventually, her son Laenor was wed to Rhaenyra as her first husband. This would have been a lock for the two to rule the Seven Kingdoms, but Laenor "died" (aka faked his death and fled so he could be gay and happy somewhere else).
Rhaenys is later locked up as a prisoner but escapes on her dragon, Meleys. After the death of King Viserys, her brother, she interrupts the coronation of Aegon II to threaten them all but does not burn them to the ground. "A war is likely to be fought over this treachery for sure, but that war is not mine to begin," she explained. She's mad as hell and is not going to take it anymore. Thankfully, she's on Rhaenyra's side.
Lord Corlys Velaryon
Lord of the Tides and Master of Driftmark, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is one of the richest men in all of Westeros and has a massive Navy. Married to Princess Rhaenys, he initially supported Daemon Targaryen's claim to the Iron throne due to male-preference primogeniture, but when Hand of the King Otto Hightower (and Alicent's father) suggests Rhaenyra, Corlys nominates his wife Rhaenys as the only daughter of Jaehaerys's eldest son. The conversations are cut short by Viserys, but this is vital as it proves Corlys is as progressive-minded as he is powerful, and is willing to honor a female leader. Corlys has been skeptical of Rhaenyra as a queen, but his love for Rhaenys proves stronger than his doubts. With his control of the sea, this provides a massive advantage for Team Black. If you've read the books then you already know he will become one of the most important figures in Rhaenyra's council, but there's no word on whether or not we'll see that progression in season 2.
The next generation
While there are countless moments leading toward the declaration of Civil War, it's the death of Rhaenyra's son Lucerys at the hands ... err ... mouth of Aemond's dragon that is the final straw. The death was an accident, but it doesn't matter. Violence is going to be met with violence, and the next generation of Velaryon, Targaryen, and the like are going to be many of those on the front lines. Rhaenyra's sons with Laenor (but really Ser Harwin Strong), Jacaerys Velaryon (her current heir) and Joffrey Velaryon, will be part of Team Black. Then there are Rhaenyra and Daemon's children, Prince Aegon Targaryen (clearly named to annoy Allicent) and Viserys Targaryen. Daemon and Laena's daughters Baela and Rhaena Targaryen are also on the side of Team Black. These poor babies didn't ask to be born into warring families and we will most certainly be seeing a good number of them die for the cause. Prepare your tissues accordingly.
Ser Erryk Cargyll and Maester Gerardys
Outside of the family, there are also loyal supporters of Team Black, like Ser Erryk Cargyll, whose brother Arryk is supporting Team Green. Erryk steals King Viserys' crown to give to Rhaenyra and helps Rhaenys break out of prison. He is capital-L Loyal to this family. He thinks Aegon II is a monster (he is), and has rightfully chosen the side that deserves to take power.
And then there's Maester Gerardys (Phil Daniels), the maester of Dragonstone. He served as the witness to the wedding of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen and later tutored Jacaerys Velaryon in High Valyrian by reading to him the history of Aegon's Conquest. He's here to serve and educate!
"House of the Dragon" season 2 premieres on June 16, 2024, on HBO and Max.