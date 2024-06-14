House Of The Dragon Season 2: The Team Black Character Guide

The reason for the divide in the kingdom hangs on the shoulders of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, rider of the dragon Syrax, and the queen of my heart. King Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, breaking the tradition of passing down the crown to the firstborn male heir following the death of his first wife, Aemma (Sian Brooke), who died while giving birth to their son, Baelon, who also tragically passed the following day.

Typically, the throne should then go to Visery's brother, Daemon (Matt Smith), but he is an unpredictable freak [complimentary] and definitely shouldn't rule the Seven Kingdoms. He would later marry his niece Rhaenyra when she came of age. When she was named heir, she was Viserys' only child, but he married her childhood best friend Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) as his second wife, and by giving birth to two sons — the dumpster fire incarnate Aegon II (Ty Tennant/Tom Glynn-Carney) and anime weirdo Aemond (Eewan Mitchell) — there is now a familial challenge to Rhaenyra's claim to the throne.

As Viserys' health declined, he never wavered on his decision to name Rhaenyra his heir. However, his final words to Allicent were misinterpreted. "The prince," he murmurs. "Prince Aegon?" she replies. "To unite the realm against the cold and the dark," Viserys stammers. "It is you. You are the one. You must do this. You must do this." Allicent takes this to believe Viserys wants her son Aegon to be king, but close to death, Viserys thought he was speaking to Rhaenyra and telling her she is the one Aegon the Conqueror predicted would bring the Seven Kingdoms together.

You know, so much could have been avoided if these families gave their kids different names.