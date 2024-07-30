Every Dragon In HBO's House Of The Dragon, Ranked By Strength

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon."

"House of the Dragon" has really surpassed all expectations for what a prequel to a beloved (then very hated) TV show can be, carrying over all the good political intrigue and backstabbing from "Game of Thrones," while also finding the time to give us truly weird and bizarre subplots like Daemon going through his own version of "Luigi's Mansion" at Harrenhal.

Of course, the raison d'être for "House of the Dragon" is being able to see a time when the titular dragons ruled the skies and went into battle relatively constantly. So far, the show has delivered on the promise of absolute mayhem and seeing hellfire falling from the sky in the medieval equivalent of nuclear warfare. As the war between Team Black and Team Green rages on, and new dragon riders come into play, it's time to recap every dragon that we know (including the ones we have sadly lost), and explore how scary, powerful, and also silly they are.

That's right, this is every dragon in "House of the Dragon," scientifically ranked by strength.