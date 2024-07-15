The Curse Of Harrenhal Is Exactly What House Of The Dragon Season 2 Needed

The Harrenhal plot also brings something else the series had been largely missing: a sense of magic. Whether or not the Harrenhal curse actually amounts to anything is, like a good chunk of the superstition in George R.R. Martin's book series, up to readers and viewers to discern. (You might remember that the ghost of Harrenhal in "Game of Thrones" was actually assassin Jaqen H'ghar.) Nonetheless, the place clearly holds a great power over those who enter its halls. Whether by power of suggestion, mounting guilt and shame, or an actual haunting, Daemon has found himself in the thick of an unnerving situation that seems as if it could have the power to break him. Adding to his woes is the late-night appearance of some locals, who invoke the old and new gods alike to curse him for all the pillaging and plundering his army has been committing in his and Rhaenyra's names.

Obviously, being awoken in the middle of the night is not karmic punishment enough for a man who shrugs off allegations of war crimes, but there's a sense of promise to the locals' assertion that the Riverlands are guarded by deities that don't take kindly to disrespect. Often, this show portrays tragedy and death as something that comes without rhyme or reason, but there's an ironic twist in the idea that Daemon's arrogance and dismissal of those he wishes to rule over could one day be his downfall.

"A Song of Ice and Fire" and its TV counterpart both use foreshadowing, omens, and seemingly prophetic symbolism often, and the sudden presence of it here makes this story feel like a true fantasy epic (as opposed to a political drama with dragons) in the same way that Helaena's prophecies did in season 1. Compared to the flagship show's white walkers and warging, this version of Westeros feels altogether realistic, but the haunts at Harrenhal seem poised to fix that.