House Of The Dragon Season 2's Most Important Scene So Far Was Invented Entirely For The Show

This article contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" season 2 and "Fire & Blood."

Of all the big changes "House of the Dragon" has made to its source material so far, the choice to age down Alicent (Emily Carey/Olivia Cooke) is perhaps the boldest. In the book that inspired it, "Fire & Blood," Alicent and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock/Emma D'Arcy) are never particularly close. Alicent's portrayed largely as Rhaenyra's evil stepmom, an older woman who seduces her dad and is out to undermine Rhaenyra's inheritance at every turn. It's possible that book Alicent also has a complicated, sympathetic inner life, but the narrator — a historian recounting the events years later — doesn't let us see it.

When the show decided to turn the two into childhood friends (peers in age and maturity), it guaranteed a far more compelling dynamic between them. Alicent demanding Rhaenyra's son lose an eye in season 1 was dark in the book, for instance, but the show's extra context makes it hit even harder. It stings to see their relationship brought so low precisely because of how sweet they used to be together.

It also complicates things a ton, as the show's had to put a lot of extra work into explaining how and why Alicent's turned against Rhaenyra so strongly over the years. So far, "House of the Dragon" has inclued a whole misunderstood prophecy, a teenage betrayal storyline, and repeated brainwashing from Alicent's father to make it all work. Fans have often wondered if the change was worth it; many have argued that Alicent should've just been allowed to be straightforwardly evil, sparing us all the wishy-washiness. But in the second season's third episode, it becomes clearer than ever why the show's creatives chose this path.