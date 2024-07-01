Did House Of The Dragon Just Solve One Of The Biggest Game Of Thrones Mysteries?

Winter is coming, and so are spoilers. This article discusses events from the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

If the entirety of the debut season and the first two episodes of "House of the Dragon" season 2 didn't make it clear already, then there's little doubt anymore: War is coming to Westeros, a "hateful" one between kin and a "bloody" one between dragons (as Eve Best's Princess Rhaenys warns Emma D'Arcy's Queen Rhaenyra early on) all wrapped up in a single conflict. Book readers and fans who've paid an inordinate amount of attention to franchise lore know that this civil war will have lasting ramifications on the Seven Kingdoms centuries later, even during "Game of Thrones" — in fact, they're the only ones who may remember that the original show already "spoiled" the outcome of this prequel series, the events of which were documented by author George R.R. Martin in his "Fire & Blood" novel. But while fans wait for the arrival of epic action sequences to come, episode 3 may have just snuck in its biggest and most enduring connection to "Game of Thrones" yet.

Amid both Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) best efforts to prevent wholesale bloodshed over a war for the Iron Throne, Rhaenyra makes a shrewd choice to help prepare for the worst — one that might've just paved the way for the events of "Game of Thrones" to unfold exactly the way they did. Still reeling from the assassination attempt at Dragonstone, the Queen opts to send her youngest children away from danger under the watchful eye of her cousin/stepdaughter Rhaena Targaryen (Phoebe Campbell). But coming along for the ride are a clutch of precious dragon eggs, three of which could very well end up the same ones belonging to Daenerys Targaryen.