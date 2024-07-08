House Of The Dragon's Biggest Dummy Just Made His Stupidest Mistake Yet

This article is dark and full of spoilers. Read only after watching the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

There's a famous saying among the smallfolk of Westeros that every time a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air and the entire world holds its breath. That, of course, refers to the royal house's predilection for incest and the alarmingly high percentage of rulers who ended up with a loose screw or two. (Mad King Aerys, we're looking at you!) Now, if only whoever coined that phrase had factored pure, unbridled buffoonery into their calculations as well.

"House of the Dragon" season 2 has much in common with the original "Game of Thrones" as it tells another story about various claimants vying for the Iron Throne ... but, unlike its predecessor, the costliest mistakes in this prequel series can't simply be chalked up to flaws in one's genealogy this time around. No, the big and bloody battle of Rook's Rest that closes episode 4 instead comes with one particularly life-or-death decision made entirely through much more relatable shortcomings. We're talking about King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) and his spectacularly ill-advised impulse to fly into war on the back of his dragon Sunfyre. This level of recklessness has been brewing all season long, to be sure, as it's become increasingly clear that Aegon just isn't cut out for the responsibilities of taking the throne. From smaller warning signs like naming his moronic friends to the Kingsguard to massive red flags such as dismissing Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) as Hand of the King, Aegon's piling up mistakes at a rate we haven't seen since Joffrey himself.

So, what exactly motivated his foolhardy actions over Rook's Rest? We're glad you asked...