House Of The Dragon's Biggest Idiot Just Set His Sights On The Show's Most Competent Character

Larys "foot fetishist" Strong has already been in Aegon's ear about how Otto Hightower was his father's Hand of the king, but once Ser Criston Cole — Westeros' example of what happens when an incel finally gets his shlong wet but never unlearns his incel behavior — takes time off from schtupping Aegon's mom and orders Ser Arryk Cargill to pose as his twin brother Erryk to assassinate Rhaenyra, Aegon is enamored with his similar bloodlust. Lest we forget, while Criston Cole seems to be happily tonguing the pearl of the cherry of the Dowager Queen Alicent, he is still not over being rejected by a teenage Rhaenyra and making it everyone else's problem. He doesn't want to help Aegon because he believes in him or wants to impress Alicent, he's a bitter lil' beta who wants to hurt Rhaenyra for breaking his heart. But hey, who needs the brilliance of the most competent man in Westeros when you can have Ser Simps-a-Lot?

Men will really call for an assassination instead of going to therapy, huh?

Once Otto hears about the plan, he's furious that Aegon and Ser Criston Cole are acting without consulting him or the Green Council, but Aegon doesn't care because he's an 18-year-old jackass. The Hand of the King tells Aegon that he sucks as a king and Viserys' death was a huge loss to them all, which brings out the current king's most teenage behavior when he claps back, "He made me king." Otto can't help but laugh and reply, "Is that what you think?" This proves deep down that the Hightowers do know that Viserys wanted Rhaenyra, they're just tools who wanted power. But instead of taking the truth and letting it humble him, Aegon fires Otto and replaces him with Ser Criston Cole. He even admits that he did it because he "finds it stimulating," because when you have everything at your disposal, you gotta lean into some real freak or foolish behavior just to feel something.

GOOD LUCK, AEGON! CAN'T WAIT FOR YOU AND YOUR UGLY HAIRCUT TO FIND YOUR NEW HAND KNUCKLE DEEP IN YOUR MOM SOMETIME!

Anyway, new episodes of "House of the Dragon" season 2 drop Sundays on HBO and Max.