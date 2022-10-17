House Of The Dragon's Foot Fetish Scene Is Not What You Think It Is

This article contains spoilers for the penultimate episode of "House of the Dragon" season 1.

When "Game of Thrones" was first airing, discussions surrounding the way the series showcased sex and violence (and frequently sexual violence) often eclipsed the riveting storytelling or phenomenal performances on the show. Take a glance at social media following last night's episode of "House of the Dragon," and it appears we are retreading familiar ground. We could be discussing Aegon's sick desire to birth bastards that fight to the death in betting grounds, Rhaenys' shocking appearance during the king's coronation, or the fact that Aemond is continuing to evolve into an anime villain, but instead, we're all debating the ethics of Queen Alicent Hightower, first of her name, and seemingly originator of selling feet pics.

With Viserys dead (RIP KING!!!) and Queen Alicent mistakenly believing that his dying wish was to push forth Prince Aegon as his successor instead of the named Princess Rhaenyra, she brings her findings to The Green Council only to learn that they've been plotting treason for years, regardless of what the king had to say about it. This throws a massive curveball into Alicent's plans, as she reluctantly meets with Larys Strong in her chambers to obtain more information, and the two share an intimate moment that feels uncomfortably familiar.

This is not the first time these two have dabbled in this sort of exchange, nor is this a sign that Alicent has been "pushed" to a "new low" as many have speculated. This is who Alicent has always been, the difference is that her feelings toward the matter are finally catching up with her.