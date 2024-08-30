George R.R. Martin Is Apparently Unhappy With House Of The Dragon, Promises To Spill The Tea Soon

If you thought fans were unhappy about the second season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" spin-off "House of the Dragon," author George R.R. Martin is apparently pretty ticked off too.

In a recent post on his website Not a Blog titled "Burn Him! Burn Him!" Martin — who penned both "A Song of Ice and Fire," the unfinished saga that was adapted into "Game of Thrones," and the Targaryen family history "Fire & Blood," which serves as the source material for the spin-off — penned an ode to the Burning of Zozobra, a major part of the Fiesta festival that takes place in Santa Fe (where Martin resides). Still, he couldn't resist making a dig at the expense of "House of the Dragon," even promising to dish on the show's (somewhat unpopular) second season before long.

"I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that's gone wrong with ['House of the Dragon'] ... but I need to do that too, and I will," Martin mused. "Not today, though. TODAY is Zozobra's day, when we turn away from gloom." Martin, rather than writing the long-delayed next book in "A Song of Ice and Fire," titled "The Winds of Winter," seems to have some tea to spill about the show, which is pretty interesting based on some of his previous comments.