House Of The Dragon's Biggest Missing Character Changes Game Of Thrones Lore In A Sad Way

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

Both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" have cultivated fascinating relationships with their respective source material. The former infamously outpaced the publication of author George R.R. Martin's fantasy series titled "A Song of Ice and Fire," flying off a cliff like Wile E. Coyote once it exhausted the books at its disposal and forced to build the rest of its runway in midair flight ... and, yeah, you remember how that ended. The latter, meanwhile, came with the baggage of a thoroughly unconventional book to adapt. "Fire & Blood" is the furthest thing from a traditional novel, instead chronicling the feats of the Targaryen dynasty in Westeros from the perspective of an in-universe historian. Reliant on fictional secondhand sources and a mix of conjecture and personal bias, the author paints a broad portrait of historical events centuries after the fact. This, in effect, gave showrunner Ryan Condal and his writers all sorts of artistic license to put their own spin on the civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons and add all sorts of material that aren't found in the pages of the book.

Amid these clever and inventive adaption changes, however, season 2 has brought a certain controversy into the spotlight — not by adding onto Martin's lore, but by excluding one important character from the ongoing dragon-rider drama. The absence of a mysterious figure known only as Nettles has been the source of some serious consternation among book readers for quite some time now. With the latest episode, we've received even more confirmation that this individual's narrative function has been combined with Rhaena Velaryon (Phoebe Campbell). Although an understandable choice, this change alters series lore in subtle but important ways.