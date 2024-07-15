You've Already Met House Of The Dragon's Potential Dragon Riders

Tread carefully: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon" and spoilers for the book, "Fire & Blood."

If the ending of "House of the Dragon" season 2, episode 5, titled "Regent," is anything to go by, the next stage of the Dance of the Dragons is about to kick into gear, and it may forever alter the balance of power in the Seven Kingdoms. Those who've found themselves wishing for "more action" throughout this deliberately-paced season 2 so far could end up regretting those words — especially since, as we've seen, adding more dragons into the mix tends to come with dire results. Unfortunately, the main issue facing Team Black is an alarming lack of firepower to compete with the might of the one-eyed Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and his fearsome beast Vhagar, particularly following the loss of Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best) and her dragon Meleys in the Battle at Rook's Rest. Could the desperate gambit dreamed up by the royal mother and son prove to be the scheme that turns the tide?

At this point in Westerosi history, there are no shortage of dragons to go around; finding riders for them, however, is another matter entirely. Although it has been heavily implied throughout both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," this was the first episode to really underline the commonly-accepted belief regarding dragons. As Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) puts it to her son Jacaerys (Harry Collett), "A dragon will only accept a dragonlord to ride it, or so say the histories." As we know, the only dragonlords are those of Targaryen blood ... regardless of whether they're "trueborn" children of royalty or simply their illegitimate, bastard children. Luckily, there are several leading candidates to fill the role of these so-called "Dragonseeds" — and we've already met them.