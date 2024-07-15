House Of The Dragon Returns To Two Key Game Of Thrones Locations (With A Much Bigger Budget)

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "House of the Dragon."

If season 2 of "House of the Dragon" has felt like something of a reunion tour so far, you're not the only one who's noticed. The premiere episode set the nostalgic tone right from the start by checking back in with the Northerners at Winterfell before moving on to Tom Taylor's Cregan Stark at the freezing Wall, a setting and a people we haven't seen since Jon Snow (Kit Harington) rode out into exile during the final episode of "Game of Thrones" in 2019. Of course, many of the major locations initially featured in the original series remain the same as in the prequel– after all, it'd be tough to tell another story about infighting over the Iron Throne without returning to the Westerosi capitol city of King's Landing or the island fortress of Dragonstone, to name just two. But while the novelty of our new Targaryen characters walking the same steps and sitting in the same rooms that Ned Stark, Jaime Lannister, and Joffrey Baratheon once did (or, rather, eventually will in a couple hundred years, give or take) has probably worn off by now, the same can't be said for others.

After the high-flying thrills of the Battle of Rook's Rest last week, episode 5 takes a step back for the two warring sides to focus on their next strategic moves. Wars can't be won with dragons alone, as fearsome as they may be, so both Team Black and Team Green have had to resort to some tricky negotiations and alliances. That just so happens to have brought them to a pair of very familiar castles with very stubborn hosts: House Arryn in the Eyrie and the Twins, controlled by House Frey.