House Of The Dragon's First Giant Battle Scene Is A Brutal, Harrowing Affair
This post contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" and its source material.
War has been brewing in Westeros for quite some time. Season 2 of "House of the Dragon" plunges headfirst into the interiority of grief and rage driving characters during such volatile times, with alliances being made and broken at a whim. Political pawns like Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) have doubled down on the need to enact violence, while shrewd, morally bankrupt knights like Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) have hatched desperate plans to assert their power. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) has taken a measured path so far. "There are those who have mistaken my caution for weakness," she states in the latest episode, right before dispatching her men to aid the residents of Rook's Rest. Meanwhile, we have those who machinate from the shadows, like Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), who emerges as a wild card during the first large-scale battle that plunges Westeros into chaos.
After the forced departure of Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) as Hand of the King, Cole steps up to assume the mantle and hones in on the Riverlands to incapacitate Team Black. This decision sparks conflict within the Small Council, with Aegon setting his sights on Harrenhal — currently occupied solely by Daemon (Matt Smith) — but Aemond insisting on prioritizing the Riverlands over a fortified castle that can be taken when the time is right. This trap sprung by Team Green seems innocuous at first, as Rook's Rest is geographically close to the volcanic island of Dragonstone, risking exposure to the dragons controlled by Rhaenyra and her allies. However, Cole's aggressive strategy unfolds with brutal precision, leading to burnt troops and violent bloodshed in broad daylight.
Episode 4 brings the Battle at Rook's Rest to life in excruciating detail, marking the event with pathos and unexpected betrayal.
Battle at Rook's Rest is a vicious trap sprung in plain sight
Cole's brazen march towards the Riverlands confuses most players in the game, including Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox), who seems skeptical of the Lord Commander's goals. The plan does start to feel feeble once Baela (Bethany Antonia) and Moondancer chase Cole and his troops into the forest, forcing them to slow down and move only after dusk. However, Cole's cautious patience pays off once his troops surround Lord Staunton and his men, demanding submission, and the two forces clash violently. The real violence ensues after Rhaenys (Eve Best) rides alone with Meleys, burning most of Cole's infantry to squash their efforts. Unbeknownst to her, though, the worst is yet to happen.
Aemond arrives with Vhagar while Aegon flies to the battle with Sunfyre, prompting a vicious airborne battle with Rhaenys in separate turns. It is crucial to note that Aemond hangs back as Sunfyre and Meleys fight it out, and Rhaenys' uncompromising bravery renders her victorious, as she maneuvers the fight with expert precision. However, neither of these dragons are a match for Vhagar, who bursts into the scene with unchecked viciousness, only rivaled by her rider, who yells "Dracarys" while aiming the dragon's breath at his own brother. Aegon's initial relief, which quickly contorts into shock, adds an edge to this betrayal, and he helplessly topples to the ground with his dragon, singed and defenseless.
"Fire & Blood" etches out these events in detail, but the dragon fight leans towards a two-versus-one rendition which quickly spiraled out of control, with the brothers teaming up against Rhaenys and the dragons fighting one another unchecked. Here, calculated (and impassioned) betrayal rakes up the brutality, even when Vhagar and Aemond fight Rhaenys and her dragon with the intent to tear into flesh and burn everything in sight.
A bleak aftermath looms over House of the Dragon
"Fire & Blood" inks the inevitability of Rhaenys' death, underlining her impressive bravery in the face of such a vicious web, along with the futility of these virtues, as she plummets to her death. Could her demise have been avoided had Rhaenyra not sent her alone? Perhaps, but decisions taken on the brink of war cannot be undone, and Rhaenys' determined fight against Vhagar only proves how fearlessly devoted she was to Rhaenyra's cause until the very end.
Aemond's strategy to subdue her is marked with alarming cruelty: he vanishes for a while, as if to lull her into a false sense of security, only to spring on her weakened dragon with Vhagar's unparalleled strength and brutality. As Rhaenys falls, we already feel the void birthed by her loss. It's a significant blow to Rhaenyra's cause and the hold that Team Black had over the war.
The episode does not shy away from portraying the sheer ugliness of war, reflected in the indiscriminate casualties burnt to a crisp by a dragon's ire, which cannot be reined in or controlled. Allegiances are tested within the same faction; Cole witnesses Aemond poising a sword over the grievously injured Aegon, watching him retreat silently after a hasty intervention. Even someone like Cole, who is trained to shed blood to prove his loyalty, seems rattled by the scale of the battle unfolding before him. Although Rook's Rest has been subdued, it feels like a pyrrhic victory in light of Aegon's predicament, and the implications of Aemond's blatant betrayal during a time that demands a united front.
The aftermath of the Battle at Rook's Rest will only sow more seeds of discord within both factions. The Dance of the Dragons has officially commenced.
New episodes of "House of the Dragon" season 2 premiere Sundays on HBO and Max.