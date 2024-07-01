Everything You Need To Know About House Of The Dragon Season 2's Ser Gwayne Hightower

This article contains spoilers for "Fire & Blood" and this week's episode of "House of the Dragon."

Given the many surprises in the latest "House of the Dragon" episode, it's easy to overlook the sudden arrival of Alicent's brother, Ser Gwayne Hightower (Freddie Fox). He shows up to accompany Ser Criston Cole on his way to Harrenhaal, even though Cole clearly doesn't want him there. Luckily, Gwayne's arrogant, summer child ways are quickly snuffed out of him by the threat of a dragon attack up above, which Cole averts by having them ride into a nearby forest. Gwayne tells Cole he's in his debt, implying a more friendly relationship between the two in the episodes to come.

It might seem weird for this barely-mentioned-before brother of Alicent to so suddenly get all this screentime, but in light of all the complicated family trees on "House of the Dragon," we should probably get used to this sort of thing. (After all, Alicent also has a fully-grown third son who's still never been properly introduced.) So, what exactly is the deal with Ser Gwayne, and what can we expect from him going forward?