House Of The Dragon Season 2 Trailer Teases Big Battles And Even Bigger Treachery

All hail the king ... or the queen! Which one has the rightful claim, you ask? Well, that depends on which side you happen to have sworn allegiance to in the great Targaryen schism known as the Dance of the Dragons.

"House of the Dragon" lived up to its billing as an essential "Game of Thrones" prequel, set hundreds of years before Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen ever made their claims on the Iron Throne. The events of the mythic Targaryen civil war always loomed large in the background of the original HBO series, but never before had we seen the fire, blood, and (of course) incest depicted with as much fervor as the 10 episodes that comprised its debut season. With all the major players fully established and the stakes set impossibly high, season 2 now has a full runway to double down on our favorite royal squabble and dive deep into one of the most brutal wars to ever make its way to the shores of Westeros.

Today, HBO released another brand-new trailer to hype up our return to "House of the Dragon" (not to mention adding a little friendly rivalry to Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which just debuted its own trailer earlier). Be warned: There will be dragons. Check out the epic footage at the link above!