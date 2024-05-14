The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2 Teaser Reveals Sauron's New Form

Today brings us some big news for the most annoying people you know. (Apologies to my fellow Tolkien nerds for catching this stray, but we all know it's true.) Seemingly out of nowhere, "The Lord of the Rings" has become a hot commodity once again between the recent announcement of the "Hunt for Gollum" spin-off/prequel movie, this year's upcoming animated effort titled "The War of the Rohirrim," and, of course, the ongoing television show that's caused no controversy or divided opinions whatsoever known as "The Rings of Power."

Set thousands of years prior to the events of "The Fellowship of the Ring" during the period known as the Second Age, season 1 of the wildly expensive streaming series was a solid and enjoyable enough experience that attempted to reach the same heights as Peter Jackson's original trilogy. It may not have become the instant "Game of Thrones"-sized cultural juggernaut that Prime Video was likely hoping for — it's worth noting that even the hit HBO series took years to finally break through and reach that point — but viewers were nonetheless treated to an extravagant, imaginative, and deeply nerdy addition to the high fantasy genre. It was probably always going to be an uphill battle to win over hardcore fans who take even the slightest deviation from J.R.R. Tolkien's "sacred texts" as a personal insult, but count me among the sizable group of skeptics who found themselves won over in the end.

After quite a bit of downtime, season 2 of "The Rings of Power" is finally coming into focus as Prime Video has released a shiny new teaser. Check it out at the link above!