The Importance Of Sauron's 'Gift' In The Rings Of Power Season Finale

Warning: spoilers for the season finale of "The Rings of Power" will follow!

As of its season finale, "The Rings of Power" finally gave up its secrets and provided some long-awaited answers to viewers who had been waiting all season long to discover who Sauron had been the entire time. The revelation that Halbrand (Charlie Vickers), the self-styled king of the Southlands, was actually the Dark Lord in disguise all along perhaps wasn't terribly shocking, but that doesn't mean the trail of breadcrumbs leading up to this reveal were any less intriguing.

In fact, even though the opening minutes of the finale seemed to point towards the Stranger (Daniel Weyman) as Sauron in disguise, some notable details and telltale remarks indicated that not all was as it seemed with Halbrand. If it felt a little too convenient that Halbrand managed to find himself in prime position to help the overeager Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) with their mithril problem, displaying just a bit too much curiosity about a project he should've known nothing about, then every viewer's alarm bells should've been ringing when the Southlander described his genuinely helpful assistance early on as a "gift" to the elves. When things seem too good to be true, well, they usually are. Galadriel and her fellow elves learn this the hard way by the end of the finale.

Though Halbrand doesn't go so far as to give up any of the "many names" he's gone by over the ages, there's one such name that J.R.R. Tolkien nerds should've immediately been reminded of — Annatar, which translates to "Lord of Gifts."