The Rings Of Power's Daniel Weyman Didn't Know Who The Stranger Was Until The Season Finale, Either

Spoilers follow for the eighth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The season finale of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is finally upon us, and with it came a bevy of reveals that set up an even more daring future for the series. The twists and turns in the story were not that far off from expectations, but it was still surreal to see them come to fruition. And we're not the only ones who had to wait until the finale to find everything, too. One of the actors behind the biggest reveal of the series had no idea who they are playing before filming this week's finale.

A major point of contention since the very first episode has been the true identity of the Stranger (Daniel Weyman). We've had our fair share of theories about him, but none had been confirmed until now. While the episode initially leads us to believe he is the Dark Lord Sauron, it's revealed that he is an Istar, a wizard sent from the stars. In hindsight, his stature, inherently good nature, and close relationship with the harfoots make it clear who he was all along — Gandalf.

Shockingly enough, the actor behind the long beard and thin robe did not know the character's real nature until the season finale. And while Weyman acknowledges his excitement upon finding out, he remains tight-lipped about the Stranger's true name. Despite the clues, there is actually a possibility he may not be Gandalf, even if it's unlikely.