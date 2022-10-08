The Rings Of Power Has Finally Come To A Decision On Where The Stranger Stands

The age of men is over, the time of spoilers has come. Read no further if you're not caught up on the latest episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Throughout its first season, "The Rings of Power" has carefully built up an air of mystery around several of its central storylines. Who exactly is Adar (Joseph Mawle) and why does he inspire so much reverence among the orcs? Where is the Dark Lord Sauron hiding and is it possible we've already met him in the guise of someone else? And, perhaps most pressingly of all, just what is the deal with the enigmatic Stranger (Daniel Weyman)? Theories surrounding who this bearded and shaggy figure actually is abound from the wizard Gandalf to Sauron himself to — hear us out — the merry fellow whose boots are yellow, Tom Bombadil.

But in a welcome change of pace, the Stranger's true identity finally seems less important compared to whether or not he genuinely has good intentions at heart.

The latest episode of "The Rings of Power" puts an even greater emphasis on his morality than previous hours already have. The inadvertent death of all those fireflies, his subsequent conversation with Nori (Markella Kavenagh) about "perils" and his guilt that he himself might represent the danger she speaks of, and the frightening display of ice powers that almost consumed the young harfoot all represented troubling omens. But the final straw comes when he's asked to help heal the fruit trees in the grove and instead seems to make things worse, putting the close-knit clan in the impossible position of sending him away.

But a late reveal seems to indicate that, perhaps, the harfoots were a bit too hasty. Finally, we have proof of where the Stranger's allegiances lie.