Who Are The Rings Of Power's White-Hooded Figures? The Lord Of The Rings' The Cult Of Melkor Explained

This post contains spoilers for episode 5 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

The slow-burn nature of "Partings," episode 5 of "The Rings of Power," allows the series to ramp up tensions across Middle-earth, as loyalties are tested on the eve of a dark time. The episode opens with The Stranger (Daniel Weyman) and Nori (Markella Kavenagh) having a somber conversation (with Nori doing most of the talking) about good and evil. The identity of The Stranger is one of the core mysteries of the show, as we aren't quite sure whether he's a force of good or evil, but he currently seems capable of both. We cut to the crash site of the Meteor Man, where we see white-robed, hooded figures looking on ominously. Who are these folks?

The group is led by a yet-to-be-identified character (played by Birdie Sisson) whom fans most probably misinterpreted as a Slim Shady-esque shapeshifted form of Sauron. The burning question of who Sauron is permeates every episode ("Partings" even alludes to this when Waldreg mistakes Adar for Sauron), but the forces of the powerful Maia are ever-present in every crevice of Middle-earth. Although the hooded figures remain mysterious, they could be a part of the Cult of Melkor, a religious sect devoted to Morgoth's cause in the Second Age.

The arrival of the cult spells doom for Middle-earth in some ways, as they clearly have an agenda behind their focused interest in the Stranger. Is the Stranger Sauron himself (sorry, Tom Bombadil enthusiasts!), or is he the key to defeating the Lord of the Rings? Here's what is known about the cult of Melkor in J.R.R. Tolkien's works, the influence of religion in the events of the Second Age, and how the group could steer events towards canon inevitability.