Forget Your Theories About The Stranger — Maybe He's Tom Bombadil

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is caught between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, the new fantasy series comes with the built-in expectations and standards of everything that the brand name implies; after all, it is following in the footsteps of one of the most highly acclaimed and widely praised film trilogies of all time. On the other, its never-before-seen time period in Middle-earth and unique storytelling ambitions — essentially, an origin story for the powerful rings depicted in the prologue of "The Fellowship of the Ring" and for the Dark Lord who secretly manipulated their creation – has given the show an opportunity to set itself apart and forge its own identity altogether.

So how could the creative team possibly unite these two seemingly contradictory aims? It's easy, really.

By the end of the premiere episode, "The Rings of Power" introduced a sense of mystery into the proceedings with the enigmatic "Meteor Man," known merely as the Stranger (played by Daniel Weyman). By keeping viewers in the dark about just who this individual might be and what his motivations really are, the writers had fans immediately firing up their speculation engines. Could this be the initial arrival of the wizard Gandalf? Or is he one of the two little-known "Blue Wizards" that Tolkien only ever vaguely alluded to in his writings? Hell, could he somehow have connections to Sauron himself?

Luckily, I'm here to officially set the record straight once and for all with some reckless and irresponsible speculation of my own. Because now that we're three episodes in, everything I've seen from the Stranger points me in one single direction: a certain merry little fellow whose boots are yellow.

That's right, folks, this one's for the Tom Bombadil truthers out there.