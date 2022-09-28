What Makes Something Tolkien-Esque? The Rings Of Power And The Importance Of The Trees

Amidst a record-breaking budget and sky-high expectations, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has managed to be a love letter to J. R. R. Tolkien's work that paves its own road to adapting the grandest parts of the canon. Moreover, in terms of its visual coherence, the series is a distant relative to Peter Jackson's original trilogy. It feels like it inherently belongs in that rich fantasy world dreamed up by the beloved author, while also adhering to what worked in live-action adaptations.

But what makes something Tolkien-esque? Is it epic battles and high-fantasy action? Or is it something more thematic in purpose, but equally all-encompassing in scale? There's one thing that manages to encapsulate all of these: the trees in "The Rings of Power," of course.

With a handful of episodes left in the first season, the series has firmly planted its roots in establishing the impending return of evil in the form of its effects on the environment. "The Rings of Powers" juggles several major storylines at once, connecting them through the threat of the Dark Lord Sauron and his subjects. It is no mistake that every week we're swept away by the treacherous journey each character finds themselves. But a major throughline is beginning to reveal itself, one that is closely attached to the grand message of Tolkien's work. The devastation that awaits Middle-earth is manifesting in the very ground these characters walk on — not unlike our own reality.