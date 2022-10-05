Sauron Won't Appear In The Rings Of Power As You Remember Him In The Lord Of The Rings

TV's hottest club is "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." This show has everything: dwarf couples goals, sexy elves, sinister shadow swords that are powered by blood, Rube Goldberg machines that activate dormant volcanoes, and so many dark lord Saurons you will lose count after a while. Of course, that last part is only true if you believe the many, many internet rumors that point a finger at a new character every week accusing them of being Morgoth's lieutenant and the future forger of the One Ring.

Indeed, while "The Rings of Power" does a great job of capturing the essence of Tolkien's writing, his sense of environmentalism, his anti-war beliefs, his sense of doom, and his love of walking songs, one aspect of the show that would seem to run contrary to the writing of Tolkien is the mystery box surrounding the appearance of Sauron.

Despite telling us from the very first episode that he is around and will be important, the rest of the show so far has played very coy with the identity of Sauron, almost to the level of how "Star Trek Into Darkness" tried to hide Khan. We don't know yet when Sauron will appear, but we do know one thing: when he does, he will not yet be the same all powerful dark lord clad in armor from the movies.