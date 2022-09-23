Is Sauron's Plan Already In Motion In The Rings Of Power?

Spoilers follow for the fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

It's safe to assume that those behind "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" knew exactly what they were doing by coming out of the gate with a series of (relatively) slower-paced episodes. Not only did this give viewers time to really dig deep into the little details that makes Middle-earth feel so vibrant and alive, but it's also given us an excuse to ramp up the speculation surrounding the show's big bad. Everyone knew that a series titled "The Rings of Power" would have Sauron show up sooner or later. Though we briefly glimpsed his recognizable silhouette early in the premiere, the dark lord has remained stubbornly in the shadows ever since — but the same can't be said for his evil influence.

As emphasized repeatedly in the first episode, the emergence of strange signs and inauspicious events all across Middle-earth signaled the arrival of significant, world-changing events on the horizon. In way one way or another, all provided more evidence in favor of Galadriel's (Morfyyd Clark) assertion that Sauron had returned ... though in what form, exactly, we can't say just yet. Is this somehow the true identity of the unpredictable Stranger? Even though it may have been disproved once and for all in the last episode, will audiences give up on the idea that Sauron could perhaps be Adar (Joseph Mawle) instead? Am I Sauron? Are we all Sauron???

Even if we'll likely have to keep waiting for the other shoe to finally drop, Sauron's physical absence doesn't necessarily mean that he's been absent from the events that have been set into motion. From the questionable decision-making of the elves, to the dwarven obsession with mithril, to the island of Númenor preparing for war, all roads may lead back to Sauron.