The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Gets A Dose Of The Game Of Thrones Effect

But as the show unfolds, some crossover between "Thrones" and "Lord of the Rings" only seems natural. After all, George R.R. Martin himself is a professed Tolkien fan, and cites the "Rings" trilogy as one of the most formative texts he's read. "When I started writing 'Game of Thrones,' one of the things I did was to look at 'Lord of the Rings' and see what Tolkien did and tried to take some lessons from it," Martin said in 2019.

Plus, as much as I've grown weary of a world where double-crosses and ruthless power grabs are the norm, that's always been a part of Tolkien's story. It's easy to want to over-simplify characters like Sauron and Pharazôn into a generic "bad guy" category, but despite their cool names and fantasy elements, the author never wrote them as vague, mustache-twirling villains. Instead, they were people with dangerous and damaging ideas and the power to enact their will upon others.

In the trilogy's appendices, Tolkien described Pharazôn as a man who desired "no less than a kingship of the world," and he would go on to flesh out the character's story with descriptions of his rise to power that the new series has yet to reveal. But it's worth noting that Tolkien clearly took care to write many of his villains as normal people who grow corrupted by power and opportunity. The fact that in this case the power comes not from a magical ring, but from a public position of control and subjugation, doesn't make it any less quintessentially Tolkien, even if it does makes the new show feel less like the largely optimistic version of Middle-earth that Peter Jackson immortalized on screen — and a little more like Westeros.