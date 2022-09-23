The Rings Of Power Understands The Fun Of A Fight Training Montage

Spoilers follow for the fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

Approaching past the midpoint of its freshman season, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is solidifying itself as the most exciting fantasy series on the air. A distant relative to the original trilogy from Peter Jackson, the show forges its own path as an ode to J. R. R. Tolkien's work while bringing a freshness to the beloved canon. It juggles the complicated inner workings of Middle-earth and the high expectations set by its predecessor to create a series worthy of the source material. "The Rings of Power" is a relentlessly optimistic tale of darkness that plagues Middle-earth in the Second Age.

The streaming series understands when to delve into the more lighthearted aspects of the world that Galadriel and surrounding characters inhabit. This is especially true in the fifth episode, which features a shockingly well-choreographed training sequence that offers some levity in an increasingly gloomy world. Despite the impending return of evil being ever so present, "The Rings of Power" does not hesitate to bring some joy to the protagonists and the audience.