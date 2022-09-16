The Rings Of Power's Galadriel Is The Kind Of Flawed Female Hero More Fantasy Needs

Warning: slight spoilers follow for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power."

If there's one thing that connects all the disparate fandoms — at least, the small and annoyingly vocal branches of each of them — it's passionate disdain for any complicated female character. Strategic, overwhelming backlash has become par for the course in science fiction and fantasy, but I don't think it's a coincidence that the girlies have always gotten the brunt of it. More than enough internet ink has been spilled about this topic, especially with the recent (but long overdue) pivot to more inclusive storytelling. Amazon series "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" has been a major godsend on the fantasy front, with no shortage of complex women to love. Front and center, though, is Morfydd Clark's dauntless Galadriel.

As most likely know already, Clark is delivering a very different take on the character that Cate Blanchett first made popular in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy. The Galadriel of "The Rings of Power" is younger, brasher, and driven by "baser" emotions like pride and revenge (which she may or may not try to justify in her own way). She's a warrior who's convinced that her war hasn't ended. Does this make her intense? Yes! Difficult to get along with? Very! But it's also precisely what makes her such a revelation, especially for female fantasy lovers.