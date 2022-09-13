Númenor's Design In The Rings Of Power Mixes Myth With Real-Life History [Exclusive]

Spoilers for "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" through episode 3 and the future of the city of Númenor.

In episode 3 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and her shipwrecked companion Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) are brought to the fabled island kingdom of Númenor. We see its giant statues and gorgeous seaside architecture and meet some of its doomed inhabitants. The star-shaped island was gifted to the humans by the elves in the First Age in thanks for their help in the war against the evil Morgoth. In the Second Age, where the series takes place, elves have begun to be turned away from landing on Númenor, and public sentiment has turned against them.

By the time we reach the Peter Jackson "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, the city has been long since destroyed, though we can see its architectural influence in places like Minas Tirith. Seeing the kingdom in all its glory is a treat for fans of J.R.R. Tolkien's work.

/Film's own Vanessa Armstrong recently spoke to production designer Ramsey Avery about the creation of the sets and how they were influenced by the history of our own world, as well as our myths of Atlantis.