What's The Biggest Difference Between The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power And The Movies?

In 1978, Ralph Bakshi became the first director to bring Middle-earth to the big screen with "The Lord of the Rings," a startling vision that once again reminds us: Animation has always been a medium used for telling stories with great depth and maturity. Running just over two hours and blending elements of J.R.R. Tolkien's first two "Rings" novels, Bakshi used the then-novel technique of rotoscoping to shoot the movie in live-action then trace the footage onto animation cels. Nearly a quarter of a century later, Peter Jackson would adapt Tolkien's fantasy tome into a trilogy of live-action films utilizing cutting-edge CGI and motion-capture effects to realize the story's fantastical setting. In that sense, technical innovation and Tolkien have always gone hand-in-hand.

By that same count, "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" show-runners J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay have a high bar to clear. Yet, the series has an advantage. Where Bakshi and Jackson had to conjure up a Middle-earth that could somehow live up to and perhaps exceed the one imagined by Tolkien's readers, Payne and McKay are telling a story set long before Frodo Baggins made his legendary trek to Mount Doom. That also means their series takes place in a version of Middle-earth far removed from the one so many people know, in one form or another.

Speaking at the show's panel at the 2022 Comic-Con International in San Diego, Payne pointed to the setting as the biggest difference between "The Rings of Power" and the "Lord of the Rings" films by Jackson. This never-before-seen iteration of Middle-earth led to the series' crew building as many practical sets as possible and driving its production budget to sky-scraping heights, all in the hopes of matching the technical achievements of the Tolkien adaptations before it.