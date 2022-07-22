The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power's Bear McCreary Took Inspiration From A Legendary Composer [Comic-Con]

This fall, Prime Video will finally debut "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," the expansive and expensive prequel series to "The Lord of the Rings." The show has a lot riding on it, as it follows in the footsteps of Peter Jackson's widely beloved trilogy and brings new details of Middle Earth to life for the first time.

Every aspect of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is sure to be examined closely by franchise fans, but few pieces of the original movies are as beloved as the original soundtrack by Howard Shore. Bear McCreary is taking over scoring duties for the new series, and today at San Diego Comic Con, he gave insight into his process for creating new themes. It turns out, he's working from a familiar blueprint.

"My starting point, understandably, is the legacy of Howard Shore," McCreary told audiences at the convention center today. "I am honored to score a series that features a magnificent main title — you're just going to weep when you hear it — by Howard." News broke yesterday that Shore, who won both Oscars and Grammys for his "Lord of the Rings" compositions, has returned to craft the theme song for the new series.